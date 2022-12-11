Which Popular Christmas Tradition Was Started In Troy, New York?

Several iconic Christmas traditions and figures were born in the state of New York, including one yearly tradition that got its start in the Collar City.

Christmas is all about great traditions, iconic symbols, and legendary figures. And many of our favorite Christmas things were born right here in the Empire State according to the New York State Historical Society (NYSHS). Including one very important Christmas tradition that was born in Troy.

Before we get to that Capital Region Christmas story, lets first take a look at some other traditions born in New York.

Santa Claus Was Born In New York

Canva Canva loading...

That's right! The modern image of the guy that makes it all happen Christmas Eve was drawn by New York cartoonist Thomas during the Civil War. NYSHS says the images were first published in Harper's Weekly on January 3, 1983 and Nast's illustrations of Santa over the years standardized the image of the jolly old fellow.

Yuletide Sleight Rides? They Were Popularized In New York!

Canva Canva loading...

Is there anything that screams Christmas in Upstate New York more than a horse-drawn sleigh ride across the snow-covered Countryside? I think not. NYSHS says in the 19th century this "...wintery mode of travel was a force to be reckoned with."

Your Favorite Tradition Wih Your Kids Was Born Troy, New York

Canva Canva loading...

If you have kids, I am 100% sure right before they go to bed on Christmas Eve you read them 'Twas The Night Before Christmas.' Reading this classic to my kids every Christmas Eve is one of my favorite traditions we share as a family, and the tradition started in the Captial Region in Troy. This Christmas literary classic was first published in the Troy Sentinel in 1823 under the title "A Visit From St. Nicholas," according to NYSHS.

So as you take part in making memories in the weeks ahead, take pride in the fact that many of those traditions started right here where we live.

The Xmas Tree from Upstate Looks Amazing Down in NYC! It's the ultimate rags-to-riches success story! A small-town tree from Upstate NY makes it "big-time" going from relative obscurity to then becoming the centerpiece of one of the most photographed, talked about, and celebrated Xmas displays in the entire world.

LOOK: See what Christmas was like the year you were born