Look! Expansion at Albany Airport Includes Upgrades & Kids’ Indoor Playground

There is a much-needed expansion coming to the Albany International Airport. The renderings are beautiful and they should break ground in late spring of next year with the expectation of being finished by the end of 2024. It will cost nearly $100 million.

What Will The Money Be Used For?

The Albany International Airport terminal will be expanded for security purposes to make lines shorter and not block the pedestrian bridge.

Where Will They Expand?

The majority of the expansion will be done in front of the existing 290,000-square-foot building. Where the pedestrian bridge now stands that connects the terminal to the parking garage. The pedestrian bridge will be used until all construction is done.

More Room is Desperately Needed at TSA Checkpoint

The second floor will still house the TSA checkpoint but they will add 30,000 square feet. This will allow more room and there will be a larger area for families to pick up and drop off travelers along with more food vendor options according to the Albany Business Review.

What Else Are in the Plans?

There are other things planned too that were never inside the Albany International Airport. A modern business center is planned for the conferences and will be located in the pre-checkpoint area according to the Times Union. There will be more retail space and a children's play zone. Other upgrades will be made to the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning system to enhance the filtration and air quality inside the airport.

