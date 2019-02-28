Which Is Better to Make Corned Beef: Flat Cut or Point Cut Brisket

With St. Patrick's Day right around the corner, you might be thinking about cooking up some corned beef. But what cut of brisket do you pick? Is there even a difference?

You've got two cuts of brisket to choose from: point cut or flat cut. The brisket is cut from the chest of the cow - a part which supports about 60% of the body weight of the cow when it's standing since cows don't have collar bones (you learn all sorts of interesting things from Wikipedia ). Since that yields a big piece of meat - it's often cut in half. One part is called the flat cut, and the other is the point cut.

The flat cut, or the first cut, tends to be leaner. It looks pretty when you serve it, but you have to cook it for quite some time to make sure it's tender.

The point cut is fattier, and some say more flavorful as a result. Sometimes, this can be a little harder to find in the grocery store.

So which is better?

It depends on your preference. If you want something leaner, that you can slice at the table - go with the flat cut. Just be prepared to cook it for a WHILE.

If you're planning on shredding it, or you prefer the tastier fatty cut, go with the point cut.

Either way, check out Delish.com for some unusual and delicious ways to cook up your corned beef.