Green Milk Is Back at Byrne Dairy

St. Patrick’s Day, March 17th, falls on a Tuesday in 2020. So, green is IN for the next week—especially at one famous New York State franchise.

Green, mint-flavored milk is available until March 17th at the 60+ Byrne Dairy locations across CNY. The tradition began with pint-sized cartons at local schools and sales of the St. Patrick’s specialty starting in 1976.

Sugar, flavoring and coloring is added to create Byrne Dairy’s special St. Patrick’s season whole milk. And they sell thousands of half gallons every year.

Byrne Dairy has been a Central New York institution since it began during the Great Depression in 1933, delivering milk by horse and wagon.