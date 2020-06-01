Where to Get Free Donuts in Central New York on Donut Day 2020

Donuts are a small, round piece of heaven on earth. The only thing better than a donut is a free donut - and you can get some for free on National Donut Day on June 5th, 2020.

Ever wonder why we celebrate the donut - aside from the delciousness? The origins of National Donut Day go back to World War II. According to the National Day Calendar, the holiday honors the Salvation Army Lassies, who fed soldiers the fried dough treat.

"In 1917, the original “Salvation Army Doughnut” was first served by the ladies of the Salvation Army. It was during WWI that the Salvation Army Lassies went to the front lines of Europe. Home cooked foods, provided by these brave volunteers, were a morale boost to the troops.

The doughnuts were often cooked in oil inside the metal helmets of American soldiers. American infantrymen were then commonly called “doughboys.” A more standard spelling is donut."

So where can you get some free donuts in Central New York?

Dunkin' Donuts - get a FREE donut with any beverage purchase.

https://www.facebook.com/events/669478406946262/

Daylight Donuts - we hear they have a deal, but we haven't heard details yet. (But we highly recommend the pine cone donut - it's delish.)

Dippin' Donuts - We're waiting to see what their special is.

Krispy Kreme - they clearly understand 2020 has been a YEAR, so they're actually calling it Donut Week. You can get a free donut, with no purchase necessary - even at the drive-thru. (One per person, per day.)

Walmart - Participating Walmart's will be giving away free samples of Seattle's Best coffee and donuts on June 7th, from 12:30pm to 6:30pm. Call your local Walmart to see if they're in on the deal. (It's possible this deal will be affected by coronavirus restrictions.)