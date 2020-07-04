Where COVID-19 Is Most Likely Hiding In Your Home

Where will you find the coronavirus in your home? Experts are weighing in.

Experts are saying even if you don't have the virus, it's entirely possible that you're contaminating your home with it. According to a new study published by the American Society for Microbiology, your bed, especially your pillow and bedsheets, is most likely carrying high amounts of the virus. BestLifeOnline reported on the findings:

Researchers behind the American Society for Microbiology study collected samples in hospital rooms of confirmed coronavirus patients in Chengdu, China, and found that 40 percent of surfaces were contaminated with COVID-19. The researchers identified the top three most contaminated sites in the patients' rooms as their bedrails (54 percent), their pillows (50 percent), and their bedsheets (50 percent)."

Whats scary from this study, samples were taken from negative pressure hospital rooms that were cleaned and disinfected by nurses twice daily.

Do you wash your sheets enough?

Even in a world with no coronavirus, do you think you wash your bed sheets enough? The Good Housekeeping Institute says you should wash your sheets -- and other bedding -- at least once every two weeks.

A 2017 survey by Coyuchi, found that only 44 percent of the 1,000 Americans surveyed wash their sheets once or twice a month. Just 11 percent get around to it around once a season and 5 percent decrust their sheets only once or twice a year."

So if you're worried about the virus, and are thinking about what you can do to keep your home safe, start with washing your bedding.

