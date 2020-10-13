What’s Your Thoughts on a Federal Mask Mandate?

Have you ever been part of a national Change.org campaign? Sign up and you'll soon find an inbox full of more petitions seeking support. A recent one dinged me titled, We Need a Federal Mask Mandate.

The petition was created back in July, I don't know why its just now arriving in my mail box. It's addressed to the President, U.S. House, U.S. Senate, Department of Health, and the Coronavirus Task Force. To date, nearly 92-thousand people have signed the petition in support of the mandate. In part the document reads:

Masking is not a political issue but a public health one. Universal masking is effective at curbing the spread of COVID-19. It is imperative our nation implement a NATIONAL MANDATE to wear a mask or face covering in public, especially in situations where social distancing cannot be maintained.

It's supported by various organizations, medical professionals, and people from every walk of life. Here's the entire Change.org petition. It raises lots of questions:

Should there be a national mandate?

Or should it be left up to individual states?

Or even more specifically to certain regions in each state?

Or should it be an individual choice?

Please share your thoughts below.