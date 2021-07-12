Is It True? Is Chick-fil-A Opening in Washington Mills?
Gotta love it when a rumor hits the streets and people start talking. For years, members of the community have wanted a Chick-fil-A in the Utica/Rome, and there's been word in the past that it would happen.
The news has hit the streets again, but is it true this time? Is Chick-fil-A coming to Washington Mills?
That's exactly what we asked the Town of New Hartford Zoning Department. "We heard that Chick-fil-A was opening where the former police department is on Kellogg Road in Washington Mills. Can you confirm or deny the rumor?"
Unfortunately, that rumor has been debunked.
We don't have that information. Everyone wants a Chick-fil-A! But no, unfortunately not. We don't have any applications for a Chick-fil-A. We don't know anyone who does.
We did, however, find out what IS going into that spot, and news of another restaurant chain coming to the area.
On Tibbitts Road, where the former police station is, that will be a Dollar General. There's a Popeyes going in, which got approval from the Planning Board, across the street from Consumer Square. Next to Aspen Dental, that just got approved. No idea when they'll start building.
There used to be a Popeyes location at 326 Genesee St. in Utica, but that closed, and the next closest locations are in the Syracuse area.
So, we're sad the rumor has been debunked, but we at least asking that question led to another set of answers.
