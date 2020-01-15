The former Byrne Dairy building in New Hartford has undergone a big facelift, but what's next for the structure?

When Byrne Dairy left the corner of Campion Road and Genesee Street to build a new, larger store just down the road, questions swirled about the future of the old store. Back in September of 2018, renovations began on the building, and were completed in mid-2019.

Rumors said the building would house office space, and the exterior renovations suggested that as well, with the absence of windows that might suggest retail use. New Hartford residents have been waiting to see which tenants would take over.

It appears we'll be waiting a little longer. Pavia Real Estate has listed the building for sale. The asking price for the approximately 4400 sq. ft. building is $550,000. The listing note the building was extensively renovated in 2019.

What would you like to see occupy the building?