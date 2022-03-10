Upstate New York Dairy Worker Milks $60,000 From Lottery

Lottery theft in New York State is hardly a rare occurrence. Just back in November a Long Island woman was charged with stealing winnings from a $1 million lottery ticket from her own cousin. Then there was the father and son convenience store owning duo in New York City that scammed their own customer out of a $1 million dollar winning ticket. The lottery is an easy target for thieves.

Hand holding a quarter on a scratcher ticket with a pile of bills on top Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

Well, New York State Police are saying that an employee at a dairy and convenience store had her own system for milking some lottery winners from her employers. According to James McClendon of syracuse.com, a Fulton County woman was arrested after police say she stole over $60,000 in New York Lotto instant scratch-off tickets. The woman apparently worked at a Byrne Dairy in Oswego County.

attachment-abyrnes dairy loading...

According to McClendon, 45 year-old, "Carrie J. Lisi, was accused of stealing 2,319 tickets, worth about $64,818, between June of 2021 and January of this year, according to a news release issued Wednesday by New York State Police. The thefts happened while Lisi was working at the Byrne Dairy at 226 County Route 57 in Phoenix, troopers said.

School teacher with handcuffs on hand, concept of bondage during quarantine Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

The report on syracuse.com said that Lisi no longer works at the store. Lisi was charged with second-degree grand larceny, a class C felony. Carrie Lisi was arraigned in Oswego City Court and released on her own recognizance. According to the New York State Gaming Commission, New York State Lottery fraud can be prosecuted by both New York State and Federal prosecutors. Charges can result in felony prosecution, incarceration, forfeiture of assets and restitution.

