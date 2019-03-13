It must be St Patrick's Day season in central New York. Mint milk is here.

Byrne dairy started the mint milk in glass bottles tradition in 1976 . Since then, shelves stocked with mint milk in a glass bottle are a sure sign St. Patrick’s Day is fast approaching. And they fly off those shelves just as fast.

12,000 to 15,00 half gallons are produced at the Syracuse plant each year, according to Syracuse.com . But you'll need to act fast. They don't last long.

This is the first time I've been able to grab one and I'm told it's good mixed with chocolate milk or blended with Thin Mint cookies and mint chocolate chip ice cream. Add alcohol for a tasty adult beverage!

Find a Byrne Dairy location near you to get your mint milk before it's gone