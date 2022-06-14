Students Put CNY School Up for Sale in Classic Senior Prank

Class pranks. They are a tradition for high school seniors. One class put their entire Central New York school up for sale.

"I think someone forgot to tell me something about my job," Laura Fryc joked when she went into work Monday morning and saw a for sale sign on the front lawn at New York Mills school.

Credit - Laura Fryc Credit - Laura Fryc loading...

There was another on the front door that was blocked by balloons. "They also greased the door handles," said Fryc.

Credit - Laura Fryc Credit - Laura Fryc loading...

The side entrance had water cups blocking the door.

Credit - Laura Fryc Credit - Laura Fryc loading...

And let's not forget the toilet paper.

Credit - Laura Fryc Credit - Laura Fryc loading...

Glens Falls for Sale

This isn't the first school to go up for sale. Graduating seniors put their Glens Falls high school on the market as a class prank.

A huge sign hung in front of the school that read: For Sale - Vacant since March, 100 rooms, turf field, 2 full-size gyms, swimming pool, auditorium, limited parking, followed by the school's phone number.

Instead of getting upset, school officials applauded the senior's ingenuity. "This is why we love our Seniors. While we do not condone senior pranks, we smiled big when we saw the spirit of this year’s extraordinary Class of 2020," the school shared on their Facebook page.

Photo Credit - Glens Falls City Schools Photo Credit - Glens Falls City Schools loading...

On the back of the banner was a respectful handwritten note explaining the prank, which was 'all in good fun,' to school administrators and the custodial staff. "This made us laugh and tear up at the same time," school officials said.

Photo Credit - Glens Falls City Schools Photo Credit - Glens Falls City Schools loading...

School officials thanked the seniors "for bringing back a bit of normal fun on what would have been the last day of classes for your high school career."

Senior pranks don't have to be destructive. Oftentimes the best ones are the simplest. Here are some of the best class pranks we've seen.

Tree

Whoever planted a tree on the baseball field, right between the pitcher's mound and home plate - GENIUS! I'm guessing the baseball team didn't find it too funny though.

Toilet Paper

Students not only covered one school in toilet paper. They drove cars inside too.

More Toilet Paper

I see your toilet paper and raise you about a hundred rolls or two. I'd hate to be the custodian that had to clean all THAT up.

Timers

Now, THIS is good old fashion fun and pure brilliance.

Slip & Slide

The hallway slip & slide is fun for the entire school.

Hump Day

Guess what day it is? Senior prank day at this school must have been a Wednesday.

Dog Day

Forget the camel. Students from one school brought their dogs to class.

Prankster Puts Saranac Lake Ice Palace Up For Sale on Zillow Want to live in one of the coolest homes in the Adirondacks? Someone put the Saranac Lake Winter Carnival Ice Palace up for sale