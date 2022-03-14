Most drivers know well enough to keep an eye out for deer running into the road, but wild turkeys? And, just down the road from Commercial Drive in New Hartford?

This was the scene Sunday evening as three wild turkeys were spotted crossing New Hartford Street in New York Mills, near the Philip Rayhill Trail parking lot, near New Hartford/Utica line where the road changes over to Seneca Street. There were at least three birds, and one in particular was quite aggressive. Each time a vehicle would approach, the bully of the bunch would stride into the street to block the vehicle, seemingly inspecting the front bumper and license plate before allowing each to pass through.

And, barking orders, too.

TSM TSM loading...

TSM TSM loading...

TSM TSM loading...

TSM TSM loading...

Take a listen to the video to hear the colorful creature's near continuous clucking at cars and SUVs.

Meanwhile, some motorists reported being startled by lowing flying turkeys at the Route 840 on-ramp from Commercial Drive on Friday evening. Not sure if this is the same bunch, or just how many more might be wandering near the trail-area.

If you're wondering how much damage a turkey could do to your vehicle, take a look at the photos below. This is the aftermath of turkey crashing into and nearly through the windshield of a pickup truck in June of 2021. While this didn't happen in New York Mills or New Hartford, it happened to a New York Mills couple who were traveling on Route 41, just outside of Afton, NY.

credit - Laura Fryc credit - Laura Fryc loading...

credit - Laura Fryc credit - Laura Fryc loading...

Fortunately, the couple traveling in this truck was not seriously injured. As you would imagine from the wreckage pictured above, the turkey was killed

Stunning Photos Capture Falcon Tearing into Another Bird Along Hudson

Hudson Valley Eagles or Lovebirds? Amazing Photos Tell the Story Beautiful Pictures of Hudson Valley Eagles in Love

5 Potent Weapons You Can Legally Carry for Self Defense in New York Short of being licensed to carry a concealed firearm, there are several very viable and possibly deadly weapons that New Yorkers are allowed to carry in public for the purpose of self defense. In fact, there is a misconception surrounding most of the following weapons.