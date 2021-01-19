What Normal Things Make Central New Yorker’s Uncomfortable?

Listen, we've all been there. There's plenty of situations where something may seem normal to someone you know, but TOTALLY makes you feel uncomfortable.

Previously on Dave and Kaylin In The Morning, we discussed some of those things that make us uncomfortable. Dave explained the story about how his sister is absolutely not okay with black and white photos or movies because she "knows most of the people are probably dead." He also told us about how his parents used to own this set of silverware that had flowers on it and even thinking about those utensils makes him cringe.

So, we asked you: what seems normal to others, but makes you feel totally uncomfortable? We got a LONG list of replies for this one, so we figured we would share them all.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Stephen - "Opening gifts in front of the person who gave it to you."

John - "People who put bread in the freezer."

Beth - "Posting a Facebook status asking for “thoughts and prayers” but not announcing what is going on."

Hayley - "Sharing spoons."

Karis - "People reading newspapers (the smell and feel of them bother me so badly."

Tracy - "Compliments!"

Michelle - "When people talk really loud! too much for my ears to handle."

Jay - "Politics."

Sarah - "Posting pics of yourself kissing your SO (with the exception of an engagement or wedding photo)"

Ana - "Standing in lines! ...and eating in silence."

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

What makes YOU uncomfortable? Continue the conversation by messaging us inside the station app!