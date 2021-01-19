Am Amber Alert has been issued for two small children, who police believe are in imminent danger of serious harm or even death.

The children, 5-year-old Dimitri Cash Jr. and 3-year-old Shekeria Cash were taken from the Rochester area by two unknown men in black ski masks.

Photo Credit - NYSP

The New York State Police activated the AMBER Alert on behalf of the town of Greece Police. "The children were taken under circumstances that lead police to believe they are in imminent danger of serious bodily harm and/or death," the state police tweeted, along with a picture of the two missing children.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Greece police 585-428-6666 or 9-1-1.