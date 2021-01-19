Former Word Of Life Church Of Chadwicks For Sale

The former Word of Life church of Chadwicks is for sale.

Currently the property is for sale through Pavia Real Estate Services:

Former school and church available for re-development. Excellent opportunity for potential apartment complex. New retention wall completed, ample parking and .55 ± miles to NYS Route 8."

The property is located at 3354 Oneida Street in Chadwicks. It's currently listed at $389,000.00. The building currently sits on 1.86 acres of land.

This isn't the first time this former church building has been on the market. WIBX reported back in 2017 of the building being for sale. Back then, there was no mention of the fact that the building was once 'The Word of Life Church' where a murder took place.

In New York State, Real Estate Brokers are not legally obligated to disclose any history of death or murder that occurred in the property, but people in the community know all too well what happened there."

The building was the sight of the tragic beating death of 19-year-old Lucas Leonard. The death was the result of a church counseling session in which Lucas' brother, Christopher Leonard, was also beaten. Christopher survived. Several people involved in the counseling session were arrested and ultimately plead guilty to the crimes including the two teen's parents. You can read more on the murder from WIBX here.