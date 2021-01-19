Few businesses have been impacted as severely as restaurants during the COVID-19 pandemic. And for those establishments inside shopping malls, it's been a double whammy. In an effort to stem the tide, Sangertown Mall restaurants are adding pickup and delivery options to their menu.

Here are the restaurants, their pickup/delivery options and a link to their menus.

PiNZ – Offering pickup, delivery, and dine-in options for their unique drinks and food. Hours are Tuesday – Friday 3pm – 10pm; Saturday noon – 10pm; and Sunday noon – 8pm.

Subway – Offering pickup, delivery, and dine-in options for their sandwiches, salad, or power bowl. Hours are 10am to 9pm Monday-Saturday, 11am to 6pm Sunday.

Sicilian Delight – Offering curbside pickup, delivery, and dine-in of their pizza or Italian dinners. Hours are 10am-7pm Monday thru Saturday, 11am-6pm Sunday.

China Express – Offering pickup, delivery, and dine-in of their Chinese food including lo Mein, and wonton soup . Hours are 11am-7pm Monday thru Saturday, 11am-6pm Sunday

Auntie Anne’s – Offering pickup, delivery, and dine-in of their warm pretzels, pretzel dogs, and mini pretzel dogs. Hours are 11am-7pm Monday thru Saturday, 11am-6pm Sunday

Green N Wave – Offering curbside pickup, delivery, and dine-in of their Hawaiian poke bowl or traditional ramen soup. Hours are 11am-9pm Monday thru Saturday, 11am-6pm Sunday

Many of the stores at Sangertown are also offering curbside pickup with additional parking at entrances to accommodate consumers. The mall also enforces the wearing of masks and social distancing. They are adhering to guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control, New York State, and Oneida County. You can read more about Healthy Shopper Guidelines on their website..

