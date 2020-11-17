Westmoreland High School Hosting Free Virtual Play
The Westmoreland Central High School Drama Club is proud to host a virtual production called "How to Survive Life in a Quarantine: a Stay-At-Home Play" free for Central New Yorkers.
The play will be held virtually on Friday, November 20th, and Saturday, November 21st, at 7PM for your indoor, 6-feet apart enjoyment. This one-act comedy will be presented on the Zoom platform at no charge to the community. A link will be provided each night of the performance on the school website.
If you're spending a long time at home, it can be a challenge to keep yourself occupied. Luckily, 10 Ways to Survive Life in a Quarantine by Don Zolidis is full of handy solutions, from putting on a musical with your dog, to becoming an announcer for a made-up sport, to falling in love with an inanimate object. Taking origami classes or squirrel observation are other options as well. We promise handy solutions for your time at home but never said they wouldn’t be strange.
A Zoom account is not required to enjoy this production.
Here's a look at the students in order of appearance:
Natalie Robinson
Noah Grant
Owen Davison
Allison Storey
Quinn Haggerty
Meghan Brewer
Jason Robinson
Katherine Hansson
Sophia Larish
Douglas Flory
Allison Davis
Lauren Stephens
David Huyck
Sam Huyck
Matthew Kelsey
Arianna Robinson
Matthew Yaddaw
Maggie Edwards
Bailey Metzger
Isabella Mazur
Angelina Pagliaro
Jillian Sacco
Clare Calogero
Madison Crossland
Zoe Bartholomew
Griffin Catello
Hayley Kierpiec
Nicolas Sovare
Kayley Smith
Gavin Haggerty"
You can find out more online on the schools website.