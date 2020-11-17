Westmoreland High School Hosting Free Virtual Play

The Westmoreland Central High School Drama Club is proud to host a virtual production called "How to Survive Life in a Quarantine: a Stay-At-Home Play" free for Central New Yorkers.

The play will be held virtually on Friday, November 20th, and Saturday, November 21st, at 7PM for your indoor, 6-feet apart enjoyment. This one-act comedy will be presented on the Zoom platform at no charge to the community. A link will be provided each night of the performance on the school website.

If you're spending a long time at home, it can be a challenge to keep yourself occupied. Luckily, 10 Ways to Survive Life in a Quarantine by Don Zolidis is full of handy solutions, from putting on a musical with your dog, to becoming an announcer for a made-up sport, to falling in love with an inanimate object. Taking origami classes or squirrel observation are other options as well. We promise handy solutions for your time at home but never said they wouldn’t be strange.

A Zoom account is not required to enjoy this production.

Here's a look at the students in order of appearance:

Natalie Robinson

Noah Grant

Owen Davison

Allison Storey

Quinn Haggerty

Meghan Brewer

Jason Robinson

Katherine Hansson

Sophia Larish

Douglas Flory

Allison Davis

Lauren Stephens

David Huyck

Sam Huyck

Matthew Kelsey

Arianna Robinson

Matthew Yaddaw

Maggie Edwards

Bailey Metzger

Isabella Mazur

Angelina Pagliaro

Jillian Sacco

Clare Calogero

Madison Crossland

Zoe Bartholomew

Griffin Catello

Hayley Kierpiec

Nicolas Sovare

Kayley Smith

Gavin Haggerty"

You can find out more online on the schools website.