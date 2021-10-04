Rome Woman Struck by Vehicle in Westmoreland While Trying to Get a Ride
A Rome woman was treated for injuries sustained as a result of a car-pedestrian accident in the Town of Westmoreland.
Oneida County Sheriff’s Office officials say deputies responded to the intersection of State Route 26 and Dewey Road Saturday night at around 11:00.
Deputies say Bruce Converse of Rome was driving North on State Route 26 when he observed a person in the roadway. Police say after conversations with Converse they determined he tried to avoid the woman, but was unable to.
The individual he struck was later identified by deputies as Claudia McNair of Rome, who was believed to be trying to get a ride from motorists.
Deputies say she was transported to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital for treatment of injuries to her head and lower body and no tickets have been issued at this time.