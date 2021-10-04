A Rome woman was treated for injuries sustained as a result of a car-pedestrian accident in the Town of Westmoreland.

Oneida County Sheriff’s Office officials say deputies responded to the intersection of State Route 26 and Dewey Road Saturday night at around 11:00.

Deputies say Bruce Converse of Rome was driving North on State Route 26 when he observed a person in the roadway. Police say after conversations with Converse they determined he tried to avoid the woman, but was unable to.

The individual he struck was later identified by deputies as Claudia McNair of Rome, who was believed to be trying to get a ride from motorists.

Deputies say she was transported to St. Elizabeth’s Hospital for treatment of injuries to her head and lower body and no tickets have been issued at this time.

Wild Rome Crash Throws Telephone Pole 100 Feet, Landing Inches From Boy's Bedroom A little boy is lucky to be alive after a wild crash near Rome caused a telephone pole to land inches from his bedroom.



25 Most Dangerous Counties in New York State Here are the top 25 most dangerous counties in New York, outside of the city.

17 Amazing Vintage Utica, NY Collectables Selling Right Now on Ebay Check out these very unique and vintage Utica, NY, created collectables that are for sale right now on Ebay. These items could make for unique holiday gift ideas. Prices range from $999 to $38.75 an there are links back to Ebay for each item.