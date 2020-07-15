Hit A Homerun With WOUR And Wendy’s

96.9 WOUR has teamed up with Wendy’s® to hook you up with one heck of a homerun package to change your breakfast!

We want you to WIN 10 $10 gift cards from Wendy’s just by listening to 96.9 WOUR and downloading our mobile app! You'll win a breakfast for you and 9 of your friends with these cards!

Here's How It Works

We’re gonna give you a codewords at 12:20PM. When you hear it on the air, text them into our WOUR mobile app to go in the drawing for the grand prize! This contest will run July 20th 2020 - July 31st 2020. We will draw a winner at 11:59PM on Friday the 31st.

Don't have the app? Here's a way to download:

Download The 96.9 WOUR Mobile App

Our grand prize winner will be able to have a Zoom breakfast or lunch with one of our WOUR jocks!

Try Wendy's New Frosty-ccino

Right now, you can get a small Wendy’s Frosty-ccino® for just a dollar with any purchase! This offer is All Day, on any purchased Wendy’s item. Just add a dollar and a small Frosty-ccino® is yours. The Wendy’s Frosty-ccino® is a smooth cold-brewed coffee swirled with Wendy’s legendary Vanilla or Chocolate Frosty mix and served over ice. You can enjoy it in two sizes – small and large. The Wendy’s Frosty-ccino® is served all day, open to close. So, pair the Frosty-ccino® with a Breakfast Baconator®, the Baconator®, or another Wendy’s favorite. The Wendy’s Frosty-ccino® also makes a great afternoon snack. So, stop by your local Wendy’s today and get a small Wendy’s Frosty-ccino® for just a dollar with any purchase, All Day. Tomorrow is lookin’ good at Wendy’s.

Offer available at participating U.S. Wendy’s for a limited time.

How To Enter Codewords On Our App

If you have any trouble, feel free to email or contact us. Here's a step by step guide with our App: