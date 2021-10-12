Does anyone know anything about these signs popping up in the Scottholm neighborhood of Syracuse? Here's what we were able to find online to share with you.

This question was asked on the Syracuse Reddit board with the following photos:

Why Are These Weird And Creepy Signs Appearing All Over Syracuse New York? Does anyone know anything about these signs popping up in the Scottholm neighborhood of Syracuse? Here's what we were able to find online to share with you. This question was asked on the Syracuse Reddit board with the following photos:



Let's start with the first sign. The message mentions how Lord Yggdrasill welcomes anyone, to what appears to be the end of the world. Are these signs mostly religious? Actually, it refers to the "Tales of Symphonia."

Tales of Symphonia is the fifth main game in the Tales series and the eleventh game released in total. It is also the third game to be released in North America. It follows the adventures of Lloyd Irving as he and his friends work to help Colette Brunel regenerate the world."

This game was released to the world back in 2003 on Nintendo Gamecube. So, is there a whole religion and cult designed for this game in Syracuse? If you're confused, it's about to get worse:

The second page references Lord Forrester. Is this another video game character? Actually, no. This was a real person:

Lord Forrester was created in the Peerage of Scotland in 1633 for Sir George Forrester, Bt who had already been created a baronet in the Baronetage of Nova Scotia in 1625. When his only son died, Forrester was given a regrant of the peerage in 1651"

If you're confused, so are we. What are people saying on Reddit about it?

User TA3153356811 on Reddit thinks the signs have a darker meaning:

That's all Norse stuff. Yggdrasil being the world tree, so the final symbol might be that? It seems like a normal religious thing at first glance but be careful of any symbols accompanying it. White supremacists like to use Norse mythos and symbology though this doesn't seem like that since it's very religious in wording and type."

User jamjosjur also thinks it has a bad meaning:

This is white supremacist nonsense.

Another user named IDK_banana thinks it's just a cult:

Yggdrasil is the world tree that connects the 9 worlds. The end of time they speak of is Ragnarok. It's from Norse mythology, but i don't think people actually worship the world tree itself. Might be some cult."

So truly, what do these signs mean? Message us on our app and let us know.

Would You Trust Buying A Goat Off Of The Syracuse CraigsList? When it comes to CraigsList, shopping can be sketchy. Would you consider buying a goat off of the Syracuse CraigsList?

Syracuse Restaurants From A To Z- Worth The Trip To Make Your Mouth Water You would think our region would be considered the food capital of the state of New York. There's so many amazing restaurants here in the Syracuse area. This is a great resource if you're looking for some new places to try, or if you're just looking for some place to start.

Here's our A-Z

