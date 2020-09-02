Howe Caverns is hosting a one-day family-friendly cave tour - suitable for families and kids of all ages. Howe Caverns is just 1 hour from Utica.

Howe Caverns is a natural wonder right here in New York. They're planning a super scary cave tours for adults during the Halloween season, starting on September 25th. The 'Keepers of the Cave' say he tour is so scary, it's not recommended for anyone with a medical condition, or anyone who is "not able to walk approximately 1 mile and go up and down about 139 steps."

Howe Caverns cares "about the scaredy-cats and the little demons" that are part of your life - so now they've added a less scary version of their Halloween cave tour for families and kids of all ages.

For one day only, on Saturday, October 31st, they'll host Howe Caverns: The Underworld, from 12p-5p. This Haunted Cave Tour is not just for families, but suitable for all ages. Like all of our tours operating at this time, tickets are pre-paid, non-refundable, and are purchased for a specific time slot.• ALL guests attending, age 2 and over, must wear a face covering as required by NYS.

Call 518 296-8900 or visit their Facebook page.