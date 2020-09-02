Spooky Drive-Thru Halloween Trail Coming to Central New York

Halloween is getting a whole new twist, with a spooky drive-thru coming to Jamesville, just an hour from Utica.

The organizers of Fright Night and Lights on the Lake are coming together to create a Halloween experience for 2020 - when social distancing is the norm, and masks aren't only worn on October 31st.

'Halloween at the Park' will take place at Jamesville Beach Park, from 7pm - 10pm, every evening in October, starting October 1.

The event will allow visitors to follow a lighted path while in their vehicle and see festive Halloween-themed displays along the trail, plus ghosts, ghouls, witches, warlocks, and other Halloween figures.

"Bring your friends and family for an adventure through all of our themed areas including the witch’s shoe house, the ghost’s barnyard, the pumpkin patch, skeleton graveyard, the spider forest and more. Each section will include large wooden structures, LED light displays, and actors to help the sections come to life," promises the event page.

Advance ticket are on sale now, and are priced at $10 for Sunday-Thursday, $15 Friday-Saturday, per vehicle. To purchase tickets, which are sold by the day and time slot, go their website at halloweenatthepark.com