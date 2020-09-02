Glamp with Lady Liberty on an island closed for centuries.

You can spend a weekend in the Big Apple enjoying everything New York City has to offer. Then get away from the hustle and bustle to recharge at Collective Governors Island, a unique retreat just 800 yards from Lower Manhattan.

For almost two centuries, Governor's Island was closed to the public, operating as a military base. Since 2004, the Island has been transformed with a newly designed park, art and cultural programming and Collective Governors Island retreat where you can spend the night in a tent or an outlook shelter. All have plush beds, a French Press coffee bar (yes please), electricity, and Wi-Fi, in case you need to catch up on business or post all those New York City pictures on social media.

Enjoy a cocktail on The Sunset Terrace at Three Peaks Lodge as you watch the sun set over the city. Then enjoy an interactive chef experience with socially distanced tableside grilling. End your evening around a campfire, enjoying s’mores on a social-distance approved, six-foot roasting stick.

There's even bike rentals, lawn games, private boat tours, yoga and meditation sessions.

The new retreat is easily accessible via an eight-minute ferry ride from Lower Manhattan and five-minute ride from Brooklyn Bridge Park.

Summit Tents (Starting at $499)

Equipped with high-end amenities, including 1,500 thread count sheets, private en-suite bathrooms, private decks, and more.

Journey Tents (Starting at $209)

200 sq.ft. guest rooms with high-end amenities, featuring an outdoor living space with lounge chairs and centrally located, full-service restrooms.

Outlook Shelters (Starting at $509)

Sanctuaries of outdoor architecture with a front row view of NYC, equipped with spa-like en-suite bathroom, private deck, and more.

Learn more and book your unique stay in New York City at Collectiveretreats.com.