Best Places to See Picturesque Fall Foliage in New York

It's the most colorful time of the year. Some of the best fall foliage in the country can be found in upstate New York.

The changes begin in the Adirondack and Catskill mountains in early September ending on Long Island and in New York City in early November. It takes about two weeks for the colors to complete their cycles in any area, with peak brilliance lasting three to four days in one spot. So where's the best place to see the picturesque fall foliage?

Adirondacks

The Adirondacks is among the best places in the country for fall foliage. Head to Whiteface Mountain and take a gondola ride at the ski center or take a rail bike on the Adirondack Scenic Railroad to see the beauty of Mother Nature in the fall.

Peak: 1st week in October

Thousand Islands

Alexandria Bay provides a beautiful backdrop for fall foliage. Take a boat tour to Boldt Castle and enjoy the colors, surrounded by the St Lawrence River.

Peak: 1st and 2nd week in October

Saratoga

John Boyd Thacher State Park in Voorheesville offers stunning views of the Hudson-Mohawk lowlands, including the southern Adirondacks. The park has more than 140 camping sites, so make a weekend of it.

Peak: 2nd week of October

Western New York

Devil’s Hole State Park and Whirlpool State Park both offer several miles of panoramic views of the scenic Lower Niagara River gorge, while nearby Letchworth State Park has been dubbed "the Grand Canyon of the East," the perfect place to see all the colors of Autumn.

Peak: 2nd and 3rd week in October

Finger Lakes

Bristol Mountain Ski Resort, about 30 miles southwest of Rochester, offers beautiful views of Fall Foliage. They even have a webcam so you can enjoy the fall foliage from the comforts of your couch.

Peak: 2nd and 3rd week in October

Catskills

Take a trip to Kaaterskill Falls. There are several hiking trails (of varying degrees of difficulty) that provide a number of lookout points over the Hudson Valley. You can even travel through the fall foliage on a rail bike along the Ulster & Delaware Railroad.

Peak: 2nd and 3rd week in October

Hudson Valley

Climb up to Skytop Tower at Lake Mohonk (off Route 299), where you'll be able to see reds, oranges, and yellows spreading out over not one, but six states.

Peak: 2nd and 3rd week in October

You can also check out the beauty of Mother Nature at several other locations in New York.

*Prospect Mountain

*the Catskill Forest Preserve

*West Point’s Trophy Point

*Saratoga Monument

*Gore Mountain

Where's your favorite place to see the fall foliage?