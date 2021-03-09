We Now Know Who Will Be Taking Over The Beeches Property In Rome

Officials with Nascentia Health announced Tuesday that they would be purchasing the former 'The Beeches' complex in Rome and have huge plans for the property.

Romans and Central New Yorkers everywhere were saddened by the announcement in 2018 that Beeches in Rome would be closing their doors after 70 years in business. We now know who will be taking over the over 50 acre property.

Nascentia Health CEO Kate Rolf says,

This is an exciting opportunity for Nascentia Health to adapt this beautiful and historic estate for the future in a meaningful way that exemplifies the importance of The Beeches and the Destito family to the Rome Community.

Rolf believes that this project will help the greater Rome community by also providing much needed jobs and resources. The plan is to create a mixed-used development, which will include independent and supportive housing for seniors. Officials with Nascentia say a critical desire of the Destito Family was to have the property remain as a whole parcel and not be subdivided in a way that would not help the Greater Rome Community. This purchase will fulfill those wishes beyond their wildest dreams. Members of the Destito family said,

We explored many options and proposals for the reuse of this iconic property, hoping to find one that would have the resources and vision to keep it in its entirety, develop something that would benefit the community, and keep its history and beauty intact. It was with Nascentia we found this great combination.

Some of the existing buildings will remain as they are, with others undergoing renovations. The main conference center will serve as a communal space for private meetings and events, according to officials. Nascentia is a health care system that services the needs of seniors across 48 Upstate New York counties.