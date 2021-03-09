Go Bills! Buffalo Tickets Going up but Plan to Fill The Stands

Bills mafia most likely won't be that upset about the Buffalo Bills raising ticket prices for the 2021 season. With the amazing run the team made coming up just one game short of going to the Super Bowl, not only will they raise prices but they plan on having a packed house at Bills Stadium.

It was a memorable season for the Buffalo Bills on many levels. It was the first time in twenty-five years the team went that deep into the playoffs. But for me, it was more than that. I officially switched my allegiance from the New York Jets to the Buffalo Bills and ultimately being accepted into Bills Mafia. Now I can't wait to go to a game no matter how much the prices are going up.

This week, if you are a season ticket holder, you will receive a letter in the mail that tells you all about the price increases of the season tickets. It is an average increase of about eight point six percent.

Get our free mobile app

Derek Boyko, the Buffalo Bills Vice President of Communications, explains the breakdown of the ticket price increase. There will be twenty-five percent of the seats that will go up from thirteen to nineteen dollars. Forty-six percent of the season ticket seat prices will increase from six to twelve dollars. There will be a five dollar or less increase in twenty-nine percent of the seats.

They also are anticipating and planning to sell out Bills Stadium to full capacity unless other guidelines are still in place by New York state or the National Football League. I know a lot of the Bills Mafia that are anxious to get back inside Bills Stadium to root on their team. I don't think an increase in ticket prices is going to deter these rabid fans.