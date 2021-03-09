Climb Among the Trees For a Glow in the Park Adventure Like None Other in New York

Bring out your inner tree climbing child for a glow in the dark adventure like none other in New York.

Spend hours climbing and ziplining under the stars at The Adventure Park's Glow in the Park event, where LED lights will guide you along 185 treetop platforms connected by bridges, ladders and 26 ziplines while music blares from the trees as you fly through the forest.

Glow in the Park adventures allow you to enjoy the park after dark with two hours of tree climbing fun for the whole family. You'll start the evening with a safety briefing, harnessing and practice. You'll also need to sign a waiver before you enter the park, so you can maximize your fun.

Anyone over the age of 7 can enjoy the park in the dark when the season begins March 26th. For the smaller kids, The Adventure Playground allows children ages 3-6, to navigate scaled down versions of The Adventure Park’s full-size bridges and challenges.

Glow in the Park tickets include two hours of climbing in the trees and an additional 40 minutes for harnessing, safety briefing, and practice.

Ticket Prices:

Glow in the Park $54

All Day Adventure Pass $89

Firepit Friday - Friday night climbs now come with a campfire $48

The Adventure Park has 5 locations around the country, with one in New York. It's located at 75 Colonial Springs Rd, Gate 3 in Wheatley Heights, New York, just 4 and a half hours from Utica.

You can get more details including hours, park rules and how to book your tickets at Myadventurepark.com.

