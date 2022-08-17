The racing world will be watching this weekend as the top racers in NASCAR will compete on the top track in New York State! Watkins Glen will be buzzing with the race fans and horsepower as the best weekend of racing of the summer returns to the Empire State.

Western New York will be well represented as a local sneaker and shoe store will be featured on one of the cars in Saturday's Xfinity Series race. Runner's Roost will have a spot on the #51 Kevin Whitaker Chevrolet driven by Jeremy Clements.

We were happy to be joined on the show this week by Jeremy Clements who will be driving a pink car! The car is a throwback look and is a replica of the first car driven by the late Dale Earnhardt Sr. The #51 Kevin Whitaker "pink" car will also be made in to a die cast car that will be available for fans in the near future.

Clements told us, "not every car is made in to a die cast that people can buy and we are excited for this to happen for the pink car".

This weekend is one of the most exciting of the year for race fans in New York and across the country. Watkins Glen is a road course that is known for it's tight turns and corners and always brings out some short tempers and exciting racing.

Good luck to Jeremy Clements this weekend and a huge congratulations to Rob, Michelle and the entire Runners Roost team for being on the car this weekend!

The 4 Best-Selling Cars in New York State The four best-selling cars in New York State for 2022.

The 5 Most Popular Fancy Restaurants In Buffalo, NY