Watch Terrifying Video as New York Man Falls in Sidewalk Sinkhole

A New York City man is still recovering, both physically and mentally, after he fell in a sinkhole while waiting for the bus.

A terrifying security camera video captured the moment a sidewalk collapsed beneath a man in the Bronx, dropping him 12 to 15 feet below the concrete, according to police. One moment he's there, and the next, all you can see are his hands.

Greg White told CBS New York that his brother was trapped in the sinkhole for about half an hour before firefighters were able to pull him out and put him in an ambulance to the hospital. During that time, the man was not only unable to move, but also far from alone in the hole.

"Rats crawling on him, he can't move...he didn't want to yell," White told CBS New York. "It was so bad, he didn't want to yell because he was afraid there was going to be rats [going] inside his mouth."

As if that wasn't traumatizing enough, White said his brother's leg was numb, his "arm was bad," and some of the skin on his face came off when it scraped the concrete.

CBS New York reports that the Department of Buildings issued a vacate order for the entire five-story building and ordered the building's owner to build a large fence around it to prevent any future incidents while the department investigates.