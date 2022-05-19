Holy Huge! Worst Pothole Of 2022 Found In This Central NY Village

We've seen some really bad potholes in Central New York, but this one has to take this year's award for the worst.

Carol Kinney via Facebook Carol Kinney via Facebook loading...

If you were driving through Herkimer recently, you may have stumbled past (or through) this massive pothole. It was spotted close to the train bridge on Mohawk Street near Marginal Road.

There was something off about this pothole though. It was much bigger and deeper than those you'd typically see this time of year. As it turns out, there's a reason for that.

Traffic Cone in a Pot Hole. ImageegamI loading...

It in fact wasn't just a pothole, it was a sink hole. The hole itself stretched out 3 feet and was deep. If it wasn't getting fixed soon, it was sure to cause a major problem and headache for the next person to hit it.

Another worry was for motorcyclists. With beautiful weather on its way, more Central New Yorkers are getting their bikes out on the road. If anyone was to hit this hole on a motorcycle, they could get seriously hurt.

kozmoat98 kozmoat98 loading...

Luckily, Carol Kinney and her husband Joe who took the photo, contacted the authorities right away. With the help of over 250 shares on Facebook, state workers came quick to fix it. Soon the pothole was filled and the driving hazard was removed.

It just goes to show what the power of Facebook and community support can do. It's unique to see a pothole of that size, but not something you want to avoid every day on your commute to work.

You think this pothole is bad? You should see the rest of the worst roads to drive on in Central New York.

11 of Worst Roads in Central New York Where are the bumpiest roads in Central New York? We asked and here are the 11 worst roads in Utica, Rome, and Syracuse, especially for your car.



We've all seen some weird road names before. But have you seen these across Central New York?

23 Of The Oddest And Funniest Road Names In Central New York

24 Things You're Guaranteed to See on a CNY Backroad If you take a drive down a Central New York backroad, you're bound to see at least 24 things you won't find in the city.