6 Cold Weather Pests Looking for Warmth in New York Homes

The list of good things about winter in Central New York is pretty short, and you'd think a relief from pests would be on there.

Well... not so fast. Beyond being just a nuisance, these unwelcome winter guests can cause significant (and costly) damage to your home if left unchecked.

Let's take a look at the six worst offenders:

STINK BUGS

I've had a longstanding feud going with stink bugs since like October, including one particularly horrifying incident that you can read about here.

I used to feel kinda bad for stink bugs. They move slow, they don't bite or sting... their biggest offense is that they stink. Stink bugs supposedly love to eat foliage, but can’t stand the cold weather, so they always want to hang out at your place. You can’t have it both ways, dude. Either stay outside, or move to a warmer climate.

EARWIGS

Outdoors, earwigs are typically found in damp wooded areas, like rotting logs or old picnic tables. But they'll find ways to get into your home as well. It's not uncommon to see a rogue one somewhere inside during winter, usually around a source of water, like a sink or a bathtub.

Also, shoutout to whoever named them "earwigs." That's gotta be one of the grosser insect names of all time.

CLUSTER FLIES

I used to rent this real sh*thole of an apartment in Saquoit, it was like a converted barn. The insulation was nonexistent and it cost hundreds of dollars worth of oil just to keep the place at 55 degrees. But no matter how cold it got, there were always cluster flies in the window sill.

Although they look like common house flies, cluster flies are not associated with rotting foodstuffs or garbage. These flies are known for congregating in large numbers, especially in the fall and winter months, and they move a lot slower. But they still suck.

BOXELDERS

Boxelder bugs are about half an inch long and are primarily black with reddish-orange markings on their body. Like stink bugs, they're known for congregating in large numbers, especially in the fall, seeking warm places to overwinter. That means your house, buddy. They're not harmful to humans or pets, but their presence can be a nuisance... (like all bugs.)

HOUSE CENTIPEDES

Get this thing the f&%! away from me!

We've all seen them at some point, and winter is no exception. Unfortunately the word "house" is in their name, which means they'll be there whether you like it or not. Supposedly they're "good" bugs because they eat... other bugs? But good luck convincing me of that. When I see one of these horrific beings, I immediately get the vacuum.

MICE

Our last winter pest is not a bug, but they're arguably even worse... mice. If you live in an older house -- and Upstate New York has a ton of those -- you'll probably have a few visitors during fall and winter. There's nothing more startling then seeing one run across your floor at warp speed. And using mouse traps isn't particularly enjoyable, either. Especially when they're, like, half alive still.

Is it summer yet?

