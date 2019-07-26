WATCH: A Woman’s Raw Chicken Jumps From Her Plate and On to Floor
I just have three words. What the hell?
Okay, maybe I have a few more words. A bizarre video has gone viral showing a piece of raw chicken moving and jumping off the plate of food and on the the table. Is this true or is it a hoax? I'm not entirely sure but I do know that I'm a vegetarian now. What's happening here? Watch and determine for yourself.
So, what exactly is happening here? According to Delish, a women captured this video while eating at a restaurant in Miami. What the chicken is doing is real and it's actually not that uncommon. It's not even a bad thing. Experts agree that the meat must be so fresh that the body of the chicken is still moving. We've all heard that about chickens before, right?
Listen to the WRRV Morning Grind With Brandi and Nick weekday mornings from 6AM to 10AM on 92.7/96.9 WRRV. Stream us live through the website, your Alexa-enabled device, Google Home or the WRRV mobile app.