Check Out This Literal Hole in the Wall: Cheapest Airbnb in NYC

Would you last a night in this room in New York City?

Hospitality and travel marketing specialist Mike Iannetta might be used to showcasing some of the world's most luxurious and unique properties, but he took a detour from his usual work to check out the cheapest Airbnb in New York City.

In a YouTube video documenting his experiences, Iannetta showed how he booked the private room in Brooklyn, which went for $28.30 per night on Airbnb when all was said and done.

Although the room looked a little sketchy on its listing and there weren't any reviews to grant the host even the smallest sliver of credibility, Iannetta trekked to the apartment to check it out himself. After a 45-minute subway ride from Midtown Manhattan and a quick stroll through streets with an alarming number of NYPD security cameras, Iannetta arrived at the front door to the apartment, which, let's be honest, looks a little sketchy in itself.

And now for the real horror.

Iannetta gives a tour of the small room, which he shows is just about one and a half Mikes in both length and width. There's burnt out lightbulbs, unfinished drywall, dirty floors and stained sheets. Iannetta even shows the numerous holes in the walls that are covered up with tape.

I guess you get what you pay for. Note to self: Never pay $28 for an Airbnb.

Check out the full video of New York City's cheapest Airbnb on MikeWillTravel's YouTube.

Typically, Iannetta spends his travels exploring the finer things in life with unique Airbnbs and hotels across the world.

Last year, Iannetta even stopped by a stunning treehouse in Remsen that features a suspension bridge, a top-of-the-line kitchen and its very own waterfall.

Mike Iannetta (@mikewilltravel)

Follow all of Iannetta's adventures on his Instagram, @mikewilltravel.