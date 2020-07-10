The original hops farm of the Anheuser-Busch legacy has a new listing agent and a recent $550,000 price drop. The historic property has been for sale for more than 3 years in Cooperstown and started with a price tag of $7,000,000.

According to the price history on Zillow, the seller moved the listing to Sotheby's International Realty after being with Keller Williams Capital District for almost 2 years.

The 12,000+ square foot property rests on 18 acres with Lake Otsego views. The historical mansion is famous for being the original hops farm of the Anheuser-Busch legacy. This vista could be yours for the price of $6,450,000 with an estimated monthly payment of $34,460.

According to Keller Williams Realty, the founding member Adolphus Anheuser Busch purchased over 600 acres when Otsego County was the epicenter of hops grown in the United States. It's rich history, and community involvement has left a truly great impression on the quaint village of Cooperstown, with many memories of young children riding on sleds pulled by the famous Clydesdales. While the Federal-style architectural masterpiece that was recently built there today is a sight to see, the property previously featured a grand estate of its own that belonged to another relative of the family.

Here's part of the extravagant description as per Keller Williams Realty:

...Throughout the space, you will find delicate molding and trim work featuring many layers, something that you don't see in modern architecture built today... The grand floor plan has ample space for both family and guests, with a private suite complete with fireplace on the first floor and 4 more suites on the second level, each boasting their own fireplace, ensuring a unique atmospheric experience and plenty of space for everyone. In addition, there is additional living space in the basement featuring a large rec room, fitness room, walk-in fireproof safe, oversized laundry room, new custom built wine cellar and additional guest suite. As you enter through the main door, you will find yourself immersed in an inviting and palatial foyer, with a curved staircase anchored by two columns, exquisite crown molding, and a marble fireplace. Just off the foyer sits a large living room and a hand-carved heart of pine wooden office, both of which have been carefully designed to draw your attention to the stunning lake views. As you navigate the passages to the right of the foyer, you will find yourself in a gourmet kitchen, complete with stainless steel Viking and Sub-Zero appliances, plenty of storage and a large center island. Just off the kitchen is one of two dining areas, overlooking the lake and wrapped in imported World War II wallpaper composed by French artist Zuber, most of which was burned by the Germans during the war...

Do you think your life would be better if you lived there? WOW.

More From The Eagle;