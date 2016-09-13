As we remember the lives lost on the 18th anniversary of the September 11th attacks, we look back at an eerie image caught in the tribute lights in New York City.

Was an angel caught in the 9/11 memorial light over New York City? Photographer Richard McCormack caught the image in Hoboken in 2016.

McCormack took several photos but only one showed the image. He shared the eerie picture on Facebook explaining, "I took this photo with no photo shop and no gimmicks."

McCormack took the picture but didn't notice the image until a few days later. He tells New Jersey 101.5, "I did a double-take not knowing really what it was, but as I zoomed in it almost looked liked a vision of the Lord with his arms crossed."

Zooming in sure makes it look like angel.

Photo Credit - Richard McCormack

What do you think? Is it an angel or a trick of the light? Several people on McCormack's Facebook page believe.

Yvette Cid Rich: That's an awesome pic wow I lost my two boys and I believe this is a sign to all that have lost a love one!!!"

Heléna Padgett: "Amazing! The Lord is with us & this is just another reminder. It's beautiful."

Trudi Sellers: "Actually looks like an angel standing on top of that being awesome."

McCormack knows people will assume the photo is altered or think it could be the shape of the clouds. He has no explanation but tells New Jersey 101.5 he’s content knowing so many people found a sense of comfort in seeing the photo.

