SUNY Potsdam Grad Goes Viral With TikTok Grocery Store Song
For those of you who've had a crush on someone you spotted at Wegmans in Syracuse or Hannaford in Utica or New Hartford, this one's for you.
Daniel J. Mertzlufft, a 2015 graduate from SUNY Potsdam's top-notch Crane School of Music has become a viral sensation on TikTok. The hit video features him singing about finding love in the aisles of a grocery store. He pulls it all off Broadway musical-style. Here's a look:
@danieljmertzlufftGrocery Store: When the First Met ##grocerystore ##musicaltheatre ##fyp ##greenscreen ##singing ##fightinginthegrocerystore ##singer ##music♬ original sound - danieljmertzlufft
The Crane School of Music consists of over 600 undergraduate and graduate students and a faculty of 70 teachers and professional staff in a college of 4300 students and 250 faculty.
A while back, we told you about the big show biz stars who attended SUNY schools. Here's a shorter version of that list:
- Ingrid Michaelson. The singer-songwriter with hits like "The Way I Am" went to SUNY Binghamton.
- Paul Reiser. The Mad About You star also attended SUNY Binghamton.
- Bill Pullman. The president in Independence Day studied at both SUNY Delhi and SUNY Oneonta.
- Billy Crystal. The comedian from Saturday Night Live and When Harry Met Sally went to Nassau Community College before becoming a mega-star. I hate when that happens.
- Natalie Merchant. The lead singer of 10,000 Maniacs started out playing coffee houses while studying at Jamestown Community College.
- Al Roker. He has a sandwich named after him at the Oswego Sub Shop, a staple for SUNY Oswego college students.
- Stanley Tucci. His star turn as the fabulous Caesar Flickerman in The Hunger Games blockbusters was preceded by a stint at SUNY Purchase. He's married to Felicity Blunt, so Emily Blunt and John Krasinski are his sister and brother-in-law.
- Edie Falco. The actress who played the wife of Tony Soprano attended SUNY Purchase.
Who knows? Maybe Daniel J. Mertzlufft will be next.