SUNY Potsdam Grad Goes Viral With TikTok Grocery Store Song

For those of you who've had a crush on someone you spotted at Wegmans in Syracuse or Hannaford in Utica or New Hartford, this one's for you.

Daniel J. Mertzlufft, a 2015 graduate from SUNY Potsdam's top-notch Crane School of Music has become a viral sensation on TikTok. The hit video features him singing about finding love in the aisles of a grocery store. He pulls it all off Broadway musical-style. Here's a look:

The Crane School of Music consists of over 600 undergraduate and graduate students and a faculty of 70 teachers and professional staff in a college of 4300 students and 250 faculty.

A while back, we told you about the big show biz stars who attended SUNY schools. Here's a shorter version of that list:

Ingrid Michaelson. The singer-songwriter with hits like "The Way I Am" went to SUNY Binghamton.

Paul Reiser. The Mad About You star also attended SUNY Binghamton.

Bill Pullman. The president in Independence Day studied at both SUNY Delhi and SUNY Oneonta.

Billy Crystal. The comedian from Saturday Night Live and When Harry Met Sally went to Nassau Community College before becoming a mega-star. I hate when that happens.

Natalie Merchant. The lead singer of 10,000 Maniacs started out playing coffee houses while studying at Jamestown Community College.

Al Roker. He has a sandwich named after him at the Oswego Sub Shop, a staple for SUNY Oswego college students.

Stanley Tucci. His star turn as the fabulous Caesar Flickerman in The Hunger Games blockbusters was preceded by a stint at SUNY Purchase. He's married to Felicity Blunt, so Emily Blunt and John Krasinski are his sister and brother-in-law.

Edie Falco. The actress who played the wife of Tony Soprano attended SUNY Purchase.

Who knows? Maybe Daniel J. Mertzlufft will be next.