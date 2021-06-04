Broadway Is Back In Utica New York With The Broadway Theater League 2021-2022 Season

Broadway and live entertainment is back in Utica New York. The Broadway Theatre League is returning for the 2021-2022 season.

You might remember in 2020, the season was cancelled due to the pandemic. As restrictions start to lift, as the world starts to return to normal, it's time to be entertained once again.

This new season is being labeled as the "Beyond the Stage" season:

Regular shows: “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” -- Feb. 8 - 9, 2022

“An Officer and A Gentleman” -- Feb. 21 - 22, 2022

“Blue Man Group” -- April 5 - 6, 2022

“Hairspray” -- April 26 - 27, 2022

“South Pacific” -- May 2 - 3, 2022 Bonus shows: “Stomp” -- Aug. 16 and 17, 2021

“The Simon and Garfunkel Story” -- Nov. 18, 2021

“Summer: The Donna Summer Musical” -- Nov. 23, 2021

“Waitress” -- March 22 - 23, 2022

“Madagascar the Musical” -- May 10, 2022

“Jersey Boys” -- June 1, 2022"

All of Broadway Theatre League of Utica performances are held at the iconic Stanley Theatre.

STOMP is the first show that will go on sale. That will go on sale to the general public starting June 14th. Season subscribers can call to purchase tickets and the seat location before we go on sale. Single tickets to all shows will go on sale at a later date. For ticket information on all shows, visit the Broadway Theatre League website.

Ghosts Visit Nightly At World-Famous Hyde Hall In Cooperstown

Do you believe in ghosts? Historic Hyde Hall has reopened, and a supernatural experience is waiting for you. Summer Ghost Tours begin in July. You'll hear tales of the frightful and mysterious happenings in the shadowy corridors of the historic mansion if you dare. You can read more here.

From A to Z: Utica Restaurants You Need To Try At Least Once From A to Z, here's just some of the restaurants here in Utica that you need to try at least once.