Casting Call For ‘Pretty Little Liars’ Extras for More Filming in Upstate NY

With Upstate New York continually becoming the hotbed of activity for movie and TV productions there are a lot of opportunities for people to step in front of the camera.

Most of those positions are extras that fill out the background in shots with the main stars. Sometimes you are left on the cutting room floor and sometimes you are on screen for a few seconds. Either way, it's a fun gig and you can actually make some good money doing it.

Currently, there is one production that is casting extras and small roles in Upstate New York for filming in November and December.

The reboot of "Pretty Little Liars" is being shot near Saugerties, NY. Filming will mostly be in Saugerties and in the area through March 2022. That's a long stretch of filming that will be a huge economic boom for the area.

Talent, age 18–25, is wanted to play young people and portray teens in background roles. Filming will begin on Oct. 29 through March in Saugerties, New York. Pay is $120 for eight hours of work. Interested? Apply HERE.

"Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin" is a darker, present-day iteration of the popular 2010-17 series that was a big hit on the Freeform Network. The reboot of "Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin" stars Chandler Kinney and Maia Reficco and will be mostly shot on the soundstage at Upriver Studios in Saugerties according to www.deadline.com.

This is the second casting call for extras for the production and since they are shooting through March I would expect more opportunities to be cast as a background extra in the next few months.

