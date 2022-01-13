WWE Superstar Mick Foley is coming to Albany to promote his new autobiography, tell some incredible stories and meet fans- perhaps even you!

35 years ago, Mick Foley joined the world of sports entertainment as an "interesting" character who went by the name of "Mankind".

The character didn't fit the mold of typical WWE Superstars. Mankind was sloppy, his hair wasn't nearly as wet and greasy as others, and his dad-bod didn't exactly scream fitness

His arrival turned some heads and had some people scratching them with his unique style that was as bizarre as it was impressive.

Described as "a deranged miscreant who lurked in boiler rooms and shoved his fingers down opponents’ throats," it didn't take long for Foley's character to catch on.

Over his lengthy WWE Hall of Fame career, Foley moved off from Mankind and created other memorable characters such as "Cactus Jack" and "Hippie Love". And while all three of those characters differed slightly from the next, Foley himself never did. He was always gritty, funny, he played hurt, and he put on one helluva show.

The stories behind those moments - and much more - surely will be told in Foley's autobiographical book called 'Have a Nice Day!' and he'll be in Albany this summer to promote it. Here are the details:

Mick will be in Albany on Wednesday, June 8, at WAMC's Performing Arts Center known as "The Linda"

This limited tour features the WWE Hall of Famer, Mick Foley, recounting some of his greatest stories from his hit autobiography ‘Have a Nice Day!’ and sharing his memories of some of the most infamous moments in pro wrestling history!

Mick’s unique brand of storytelling combines humor with fan interaction to make these shows a ‘can’t miss’ experience for any Foley fan.

Tickets are $30 for general admission, $75 for VIP which includes :

Meet and Greet after the show, Photo op with Foley using fan phone, 2022 Commemorative Tour 8x10 signed, and ONE Fan item from home signed.

