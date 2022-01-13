COVID-19 rates around New York State are astronomical. On, January 11, 2022, there were 166 deaths due to the deadly virus, which is spreading like a wildfire. Keep in mind, just a few months ago anything over 5 percent was considered a "high risk." Currently, the statewide 7-day average is 20.22 percent. These 7 regions have 7-day average positivity rates of over 19 percent.

7. Capital Region - 19.30%

6. New York City - 19.38%

5. Finger Lakes - 19.72%

4. Mid-Hudson - 21.09%

3. Central New York - 21.51%

2. Western New York - 22.77%

1. Long Island - 24.33%

20,000 Breakthrough Hospitalizations, Cases Soar To Over 600,000

COVID-19 cases among the fully vaccinated are increasing at scary rates across New York. Within the past three weeks breakthrough cases have increased by 424,315 and hospitalizations increased by 7,278.

According to the data released by the New York State Health Department as of December 13, 2021, there had been almost 230,000 breakthrough cases,

226,972 laboratory-confirmed breakthrough cases of COVID-19 among fully-vaccinated people in New York State, which corresponds to 1.8% of the population of fully-vaccinated people 12-years or older. 12,916 hospitalizations with COVID-19 among fully-vaccinated people in New York State, which corresponds to 0.10% of the population of fully-vaccinated people 12-years or older.

The most recent data, released January 1, 2022, shows a drastic increase over the past 19 days,

651,287 laboratory-confirmed breakthrough cases of COVID-19 among fully-vaccinated people in New York State, which corresponds to 4.9% of the population of fully-vaccinated people 12-years or older. 20,194 hospitalizations with COVID-19 among fully-vaccinated people in New York State, which corresponds to .15% of the population of fully-vaccinated people 12-years or older.

