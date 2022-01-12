Sweet Sticky Goodness: Learn How to Tap Into New York’s Maple Syrup

We are barely into the month of January and we still have a lot of winter in front of us but it is almost time to start talking about our HudsonValley Maple Syrup harvest.

Soon you will be seeing buckets and tubing hanging from trees starting to show up in woods all over the Hudson Valley. The art of catching the natural material that makes maple syrup is one that requires you to know which trees to tap. The Hudson Highland Nature Museum (HHNM) is getting ready to offer this year's Maple Sugar Tours that will treat you that and more.

What Will You Learn on the Maple Sugar Tour?

You will learn the basics of harvesting maple sugar. You will learn how to identify trees. You will also learn the tapping process. You will be shown the sugaring techniques that were used in the past by Native Americans, Pioneers, and now the modern-day farmer.

When Are the HHNM Maple Sugar Tours?

Tours have been set up for Saturdays and Sundays. They start the weekend of February 19th and Run through March 13th. Tours times are 11 AM to 3 PM with an exception of two but basically, they are all set for the same time. You meet at the Outdoor Discovery Center at 120 Muser Road in Cornwall, New York.

Do You Need to Register for the HHNM Maple Sugar Tours?

Registration is required and HHNM members get to register first starting Tuesday, January 18th, 2022. Not -Yet-Members can start registering Monday, January 24th. HHNM members 6 and up will pay $9 each while not-yet-member will be charged $11. Tours are limited to 20 people if you are thinking of bringing a group. Maple Syrup from Tree Juice in Beacon New York is available to purchase after your tour.

