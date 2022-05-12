1908 Upstate NY Lakehouse Is A Gorgeous Piece Of History You Can Call Home

A piece of history with views, and loads of them. All for a pretty reasonable price.

Do You Dream Of Living On A Scenic Lake?

Think about what it would be like on a brisk fall morning sitting on this back porch. Out in the distance, you see trees' leaves and their beautiful color. You're sipping some coffee all while happy because you live in a dream home. That is this house.

What Would You Pay For A Home Like This Upstate NY One?

If you scroll through Zillow, Realtor, or Trulia on a near-daily basis, you know homes like this certainly come at a premium. Regardless of size, you pay for the views. Don't be mistaken, this isn't exactly cheap, but you easily could see it being more than half a million dollars, right? If so, it is much cheaper. $380,000.

It Is Quaint

pleasingly or strikingly old-fashioned or unfamiliar is how Merriam Webster defines the word quaint. From intricate woodwork to an old-fashioned vibe while not feeling old, this house is also cozy. This Averill Park, New York home listed by Monticello Real Estate Brokers isn't large, but it does offer up a nice amount of space for a small family.

If you were wondering, the home is 771 square feet and has two bedrooms and one bathroom. But it looks bigger than that.

How Is It Historic?

The land that this lakehouse sits upon was owned by the Van Rensselaers. This family was integral to what is now Rensselaer County in New York's Capital Region.

1908 Lakehouse Is A Piece Of History You Can Call Home

