Is This The Tiniest Home For Sale in New York State?
Tiny home takeover. There's new shows on HGTV dedicated to them, you often times see people showing off their own tiny home when you're scrolling through TikTok or Instagram, the less is more mindset is quickly taking over. What's the deal? What's the hype?
According to the website TheTinyLife, Tiny Homes have become a social movement many in the world are trying to adapt to:
People are choosing to downsize the space they live in, simplify, and live with less. People are embracing the tiny life philosophy and the freedom that accompanies the tiny house lifestyle. The tiny house movement is absqout more than simply living in a small space (although, a small house is certainly part of it).
They also say that whenever the term tiny home is used, it's classified as a space under 400 square feet. So, are any tiny homes on sale on the real estate market here in New York? Yes, but no.
It's not on your typical real estate market with a mortgage or taxes or what not, but this one is a pretty good option if you're looking to invest in your own tiny home.
This one in particular is located in Salisbury Mills, New York and is 140 square feet. It includes the following amenities:
- Composting toilet
- 30gal water tank
- 20amp extension cords
- Siding and winterizing gear
- 48 gal black water tank if you want to install a regular toilet
- Full shower
- Loft bed
- Folding stairs
- Front porch
- A/C and Heating units
Take a look at the photos for yourself! Would you ever consider buying this? It's on sale for $55,000 and "must go" due to the land the house sits on being sold.