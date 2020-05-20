Every once in a while, I drive by the TJ Maxx in Consumer Square in New Hartford and sigh. How I miss wandering up and down the aisles, shopping for just a few more throw pillows, and shoes, and shirts, and dresses...and...I just really miss that store.

As we slowly inch our way toward a full scale reopening, that includes stores like TJ Maxx (and Marshalls and HomeGoods) we know there are going to be changes. In some states, like Florida, where they've already reopened, there are markings and the floor for social distancing, and limits on the number of shoppers.

In a statement, TJ Maxx says they're taking the safety of their employees and customers very seriously. "We have installed protective shields at cash registers, added social distancing markers in our queue lines, implemented new processes for handling merchandise returns, and instituted new cleaning regimens, including enhanced cleaning of high-touch surfaces throughout the day."

In a video posted on YouTube, the OrlandoQponQueen filmed some of the changes in her local store. What she immediately noticed (and so did I) were all those red tags. If you shop at TJ Maxx at all - you know those red tags mean one thing: SALES.

I guess it's not a huge shock, the last time the stores were open in was March. Here we are in May, and will be at least June until we'll back in the stores - that means they've got to move that merchandise out to make room for more seasonal items.

Want to see more? Check out this TikTok video. All. The. Red. Tags.

(Am I the only one who felt their heart go pitter patter thinking about all those clearance tags?)

TJ Maxx also owns Marshalls and HomeGoods. Raise your hand if you're ready to stimulate the economy and get some great deals. Yeah, me too, my fellow Maxxinistas.

(Big thanks to Jess at The Wolf in the Hudson Valley for inspiring my TJ Maxx dreams.)