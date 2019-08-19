Vote For Your Favorite New York State License Plate

New York State is looking for your help. They need help deciding on the new 2020 New York State license plate.

The design with the most votes will become the State's official license plate and will be available to customers beginning April 2020. So make sure one you enjoy gets the votes.

“License plates are a symbol of who we are as a state and New Yorkers should have a voice and a vote in its final design,” Gov. Cuomo said in a press release. “As the life span of the old plates comes to an end and we develop new ones that are as easy to read as possible, I encourage all residents to take part in choosing this piece of our state’s history.”

The new plates will replace the aging Empire Blue and White plates, most of which are more than 10 years old.

You can vote ONLINE. Just remember that Voting closes on Monday, September 2nd, at 11:59PM. Hopefully you favorite will win.