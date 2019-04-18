Get Your 9/11 License Plate That Benefit Scholarships for Kids of the Fallen
The New York DMV is now offering 9/11 remembrance license plates and a part of the money will go towards scholarships for kids of 9/11 victims.
The custom plates will cost $85 with a $56.25 annual renewal fee. You can have them personalized for $116.25. Renewal will cost $87.50. $25 of the annual fee supports the World Trade Center Memorial Scholarship Fund for kids of 9/11 victims.
You can order plates online, by phone, mail or at any New York DMV.
To order online:
*You must have a valid NY State registration that does not expire within 60 days.
*Your name and address must be up to date with DMV.
*You must have a credit or debit card that DMV accepts, and a valid email address for confirmation purposes.
Order your 9/11 plate online.
Call the Custom Plates Unit at 1-518-402-4838 between 8:00am - 4:00pm, Monday through Friday.
To order by mail:
Fill out a form and mail to
NYS DMV
Custom Plates Unit
P.O. Box 2775
Albany, NY 12220