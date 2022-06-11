These 7 Prisons Are The Most Violent In New York State [Photos]

New York released a report with the most recent number of violent assaults on inmates in state prisons. There were 134 inmate deaths noted in the report, although it doesn't break down the prisons where each death occurred or who caused them.

Here's a look at some of the general violent incidents reported for 2020, which is the most recent data reported by the state.

Compared to 10 years ago, inmate assaults have almost doubled. In 2011 there were 666 and in 2020 there were 1,205 reported. These numbers do not include inmate assaults on staff members. Overall, the number of unusual incidents includes things like assaults, deaths, accidents, sexual misconduct, and disruptive behavior. According to the state,

The number of unusual incidents has increased 132% from 5,980 in 2011 to 13,870 in 2020. These higher incident numbers were largely due to increases in assaults on incarcerated individuals (+81%), assaults on staff (+86%), contraband (+130%), disruptive behavior (+372%), and staff use of weapons (+1,035%).

In 2020, 1,836 weapons used to cut or stab, including ice picks, razor blades, can lids and shanks were discovered in state prisons around New York.

In 2020, these were the number of weapons seized:

Ammunition - 1

Can Lid - 130

Cutting Instrument - 347

Hardback Razorblade - 3

Ice Pick - 276

Manufactured Knife - 22

Razor Blade - 272

Scalpel/Exacto Blade - 152

Shank - 370

Toothbrush - 249

Utility Razorblade - 15

Weighted Cloth - 23

Other Weapons - 72

These 7 prisons in New York State had the most assaults on incarcerated individuals:

7. Auburn Correctional Facility (Maximum Security) - 63 inmate assaults

6. Green Haven Correctional Facility (Maximum Security) - 69 inmate assaults

5. Washington Correctional Facility (Medium Security) - 71 inmate assaults

4. Great Meadow Correctional Facility (Maximum Security) - 75 inmate assaults

3. Greene Correctional Facility (Medium Security) - 88 inmate assaults

2. Elmira Correctional Facility (Maximum Security) - 105 inmate assaults

1. Clinton Correctional Facility (Maximum Security) - 129 inmate assaults

Top 5 Worst, Most Problematic Prisons in New York

