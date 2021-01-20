Village Pizza And FatBoys Deli Of New Hartford Closing

Both Village Pizza an FatBoys Deli of New Hartford are closing up shop.

Both restaurants were owned and operated by Sal and Jess, along with the rest of the Grande family. Both were also located at 39 Genesee Street in New Hartford.

The news broke on Facebook, on both businesses pages:

With heavy heart I would like to tell everyone we are closing our doors. It has been a awesome journey, along the way we have reunited with old friends and made so many new friends and memories that I will treasure forever. I want to thank all of our customers for all of their support and I am going to miss you all!!! Thank You All So Very Much

Stay Healthy And Safe

Sal & Jess and the entire Grande Family!!!"

There was no explanation mentioned for a reason both restaurants were closing up shop.

Download The 96.9 WOUR Mobile App

Nearly Two-Thirds Of New York Restaurants Could Close For Good Due To COVID

According to CNN, nearly two-thirds of New York restaurants could be out of business without some sort of additional government aid due to the Coronavirus. Restaurants across New York have been struggling to stay in business since the coronavirus pandemic forced them to shut down in March 2020.

A new study from the National Restaurant Assocation claims nearly 17% of U.S. restaurants have closed either permanently or long-term amid the coronavirus pandemic. As of December 1st 2020, nearly 17% of U.S. restaurants were “closed permanently or long-term” due to the pandemic.

."}" data-sheets-userformat="{"2":33555201,"3":{"1":0},"11":4,"12":0,"28":1}">