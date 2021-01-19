A staple for racing fans in and around central New York is on the market. The Utica-Rome Speedway is for sale.

The news broke of the speedway going up for sale in a post on the Utica-Rome Speedway Facebook page, calling it a "rare opportunity to own a facility with nearly 60 years of incredible history."

The half mile dirt track on Route 5 in Vernon is on the market along with over 100 acres of land. All equipment will be included in the sale as well. No asking price was included.

Anyone interested in purchasing the property is asked to call Tom Cole at 315-404-3562.

After 13 years at the helm, the Cole family handed over operations to Bill and Kim Shea prior to the 2015 season. Tom Cole and his father reacquired the property from the Shea's earlier this month, according to the Utica OD and there's a lot of interest in the track. "I've been on the phone all day," Cole told the OD. "It's been a whirlwind but I think we're going to know something in the next few days."